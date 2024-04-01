China ready to deepen strategic cooperation with Indonesia

BEIJING - China views its relations with Indonesia from a strategic and long-term perspective and stands ready to deepen all-round strategic cooperation with the Southeast Asian nation, Chinese state media said on Monday, citing a meeting between leaders of the countries.

President Xi Jinping told Indonesia's President-elect Prabowo Subianto that China is willing to maintain close contacts, push the two countries' regional integrated economic corridor projects forward, and continue to deepen maritime cooperation. REUTERS

