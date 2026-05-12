China ramps up rhetoric to attack Paraguay president's Taiwan visit

BEIJING, May 12 - China on Tuesday ramped up its rhetoric against Paraguay President Santiago Pena's trip last week to Taiwan, saying he and his colleagues were "pawns to separatist forces" and had "ulterior motives" for sticking with Taipei.

Paraguay is one of only 12 countries that maintain formal diplomatic relations with Taiwan, and Pena praised their relationship in meetings with President Lai Ching-te as based on freedom and democracy.

Formal ties with Taiwan, which China claims as its own territory, have become increasingly contentious in Paraguay, where some politicians and business leaders argue the country has reaped limited economic benefit from the relationship and should instead establish relations with Beijing.

After last week calling for Paraguay to sever ties with Taiwan and be on the "right side of history", China's foreign ministry on Tuesday took an even stronger tone.

Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun said Paraguay opinion polls showed more than 90% of people supported the establishment of relations with Beijing. He did not name the polls or say when they had been conducted.

"This fully demonstrates that wallowing in the mire with the Taiwan authorities is deeply unpopular," he said.

"Certain Paraguayan politicians not only turn a deaf ear to this, but also brazenly visit Taiwan at the risk of universal condemnation, publicly showing support for the likes of Lai Ching-te, and willingly serving as pawns of Taiwan independence separatist forces."

Whether those politicians are acting in the interests of the Paraguayan people or have "ulterior motives is something that any discerning person can clearly see", Guo added.

Paraguay's foreign ministry did not respond to a request for comment sent outside of office hours in the country.

China says Taiwan is one of its provinces with no right to the trappings of a state, a position Lai and his government reject. REUTERS