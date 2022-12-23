China races to expand Covid-19 critical care as studies point to a million or more deaths

BEIJING - Two weeks since China abruptly lifted its long-held zero-Covid restrictions, health authorities are scrambling to expand critical care capacity to deal with the surge in infections, which has already led to long lines at under-resourced hospitals.

Public health experts warn that attempting to build up resources within a short period of time will be a monumental challenge, and there is serious concern that the tsunami of cases could overwhelm current intensive care unit (ICU) capacity, leading to unnecessary deaths.

The government said earlier this month that China currently has 138,100 intensive care beds, or about 10 per 100,000 people.

It has stepped up its intensive care resources considerably, since China only had 57,160 intensive care beds in 2019 according to figures from the National Health Commission (NHC).

In comparison, Singapore had 11.4 critical care beds per 100,000 people, according to a 2020 study in the Critical Care Medicine journal.

The figure is much higher in other developed nations such as the US (25.8) and Germany (33.9), a 2020 study from the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development shows.

China’s critical care push involves converting existing mass quarantine facilities into temporary hospitals to treat patients, said officials.

In rural areas, county hospitals have also been ordered to beef up ICU beds and staffing levels by the end of December, according to a government directive this month.

These hospitals must ensure that the number of ICU beds available to treat critically ill Covid-19 patients make up at least 4 per cent of its total beds, said the directive. They must also increase medical staffing by 20 to 30 per cent.

“This is going to be a serious challenge, especially in rural areas, there will not be enough ICU beds and staff to run them,” said Professor Jin Dongyan, a virologist from the University of Hong Kong.

This race against time comes as new modelling points to a grim picture with an expected high number of deaths now that China is allowing the virus to spread unabated.

Shanghai’s infectious diseases expert Zhang Wenhong estimates that the reproduction, or R, number that measures a virus’ transmissibility during this viral wave is between 16 and 18, which means one person with Covid-19 could potentially infect 18 others.

But instead of trying to flatten the curve, China appears to be trying to build up herd immunity quickly, by letting the virus rip.