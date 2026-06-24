China probes senior defence and space administrator in widening purge

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Bian Zhigang, Vice Administrator of China National Space Administration speaks during a press conference on Chang'e 6 mission of China's lunar exploration program, in Beijing, China June 27, 2024. REUTERS/Tingshu Wang

BEIJING, June 24 - The deputy head of China's defence industry administration and its national space administration, Bian Zhigang, is under investigation for "suspected serious violations of discipline and law", the country's anti-graft watchdog said on Wednesday.

China is in the midst of a years-long anti-corruption campaign initiated by President Xi Jinping that has seen scores of senior officials as well as top generals probed, removed and purged. Last month, two former Chinese defence ministers were sentenced to death with a two-year reprieve over graft charges.

That followed a string of purges in recent months involving state-owned arms manufacturer executives, weapons researchers and nuclear scientists.

The defence industry agency where Bian has had a long career oversees China's cutting-edge defence sectors. It is formally known as the State Administration of Science, Technology and Industry for National Defence.

The agency's website says it is "responsible for the organisation and coordination of major matters related to weapons and equipment research and production in the fields of nuclear, space, aviation, shipbuilding, armaments and electronics, as well as the development of core defence industry capabilities".

Bian could not be reached for comment on Wednesday. REUTERS