China pressures influential Taiwanese band ahead of elections: Sources

TAIPEI - China has pressured an influential Taiwanese rock band called Mayday to make pro-China comments ahead of Taiwan's key elections in January, according to sources with direct knowledge of the situation and a Taiwan security note reviewed by Reuters.

China's National Radio and Television Administration had asked Mayday to publicly voice support for Beijing's claims that democratically governed Taiwan is part of China, and to join China's "media propaganda on Taiwan," according to the internal Taiwan security note reviewed by Reuters.

The note from earlier this month cited intelligence on Chinese government activities gathered by Taiwan authorities.

Mayday are among the most successful Taiwanese artists in China, a market that has become increasingly challenging for Taiwanese celebrities as Beijing steps up its political pressure to assert its sovereignty claims.

Two Taiwan security officials looking into the matter said to pressure the rock stars.

The Chinese authorities in December announced an investigation against Mayday, following allegations on Chinese social media that the band had lip synched during one of their recent concerts in China.

Mayday's management company, B'in Music, did not respond to requests for comment. B'in Music has previously denied allegations of lip syncing during the band's November tour in China, where the practice is prohibited.

China's Publicity Department, which oversees the radio and television administration, and China's Taiwan Affairs Office did not respond to requests for comment.

A source with direct knowledge of the situation, who requested anonymity, said Chinese authorities asked the band to provide unspecified "political service" but the rock stars did not agree to the request.

In response, the person said, authorities threatened the band with the lip syncing probe and a fine.

"They will have to pay up if they do not cooperate," the person said.

The investigation's findings and any penalties for Mayday have not yet been made public.

The two Taiwan officials, citing intelligence gathered by Taiwan, said the campaign was led by China's Publicity Department in a move to sway voters ahead of Taiwan's Jan 13 presidential and legislative elections.