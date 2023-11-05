China pledges to expand market access at annual trade fair amid foreign criticism

SHANGHAI - China will further expand market access and increase imports, its premier told a trade fair in Shanghai on Sunday, amid criticism from European firms who said they wanted to see more tangible improvement in the country’s business environment.

Premier Li Qiang told the opening ceremony of the annual China International Import Expo that the country was committed to opening up its economy, and that imports of goods and services were set to reach a cumulative US$17 trillion (S$23 trillion) within the next five years.

“No matter how the world changes, China’s pace of opening up will never stall, and its determination to share development opportunities with the world will never change,” he said.

China will promote coordinated development of trade in goods and services, protect an international business environment, and relax market access including lifting restrictions on foreign investment in manufacturing, he said.

The import expo was launched by President Xi Jinping in 2018 to promote China’s free trade credentials and counter criticism of its trade surplus with many countries. However, participation in the past three years was curtailed by the pandemic.

This year’s event drew criticism from the European Chamber of Commerce in China on Friday, which branded it a “political showcase” and urged authorities to enact more tangible measures to restore confidence in the country among European businesses.

Mr Li, in his speech, cited examples of businesses that had benefited from the show - including an Afghan carpet maker and Japanese pharmaceutical firm, though without identifying them - and said out of the roughly 3,400 companies participating this year, over 200 had been repeat attendees for the past six years.

Countries including Australia and the United States have sent large delegations to the event, which runs from Nov 5-10. Participants include Micron Technology, Nestle, Burberry and L’Oreal, state media reported.

On Sunday, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, at the start of the first visit to China by a leader of his country in seven years, told the opening ceremony that dialogue and cooperation was “in all our interests”.

Addressing media alongside Trade Minister Don Farrell, Mr Albanese said he welcomed Mr Li’s comments at the Expo and described them as “very positive”.

Mr Albanese, in his speech, described the relationship between the two countries as “mature” and said it was “energised by the complementary nature of our economies”.

“Along with the other economies in our region, Australia and China have prospered thanks to the certainty and stability that is made possible by rules-based trade,” Mr Albanese said, according to an official transcript.

His government has worked to stabilise ties with China since coming to office last year, and China has lifted most trade blocks imposed in a 2020 diplomatic dispute that cost A$20 billion (S$17.6 billion) in commodity and food exports.

Mr Farrell had said after meeting his Chinese counterpart on Saturday that he expected impediments on Australian seafood and red meat products to be removed “in a very short space of time”.

Last year, US$73.52 billion worth of so-called intentional deals were signed at the fair, up 3.9 per cent from the previous year. REUTERS