China, Philippines agree on direct communication channel on South China Sea

BEIJING - China and the Philippines have agreed to set up direct communication channels on the South China Sea and handle disputes peacefully, both countries said in a joint communique released by the Chinese Foreign Ministry on Thursday.

The nations reaffirmed the importance of maintaining and promoting regional peace and stability as well as freedom of navigation and overflight there.

Both have also agreed to further develop bilateral trade aimed at restoring and surpassing the pre-pandemic trade volume.

The Philippines and China will promote cooperation on oil and gas exploration in non-disputed areas, Beijing’s ambassador to the Philippines in Manila said on Thursday.

Ambassador Huang Xilian’s comment in a Facebook post came after a meeting between Chinese President Xi Jinping and Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr on Wednesday.

Mr Xi pledged to work with the Philippines on properly handling maritime issues through friendly consultation, resume negotiations on oil and gas exploration, promote cooperation on oil and gas exploration in non-disputed areas, and conduct green energy cooperation on photovoltaics, wind power, and new energy vehicles, Mr Huang said. REUTERS