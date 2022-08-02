China Perspective Podcast: Xi to face major economic challenges in potential third term

In this week's China Perspective the team discusses how China's reaction to US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s potential visit to Taiwan differ from back in 1997 when then-Speaker Newt Gingrich of the US House of Representatives there.

They also chat about China signaling that it could miss its 5.5 per cent economic growth target and the major economic challenges would China President Xi Jingping could face in his potential third term.

Produced by: Tan Dawn Wei (dawntan@sph.com.sg) & Money FM's Breakfast Huddle team

Edited by: Nadhirah Kamarudin

Follow China Perspective Podcast every Tuesday on our Asian Insider Podcast channel:

Channel: https://str.sg/JWa7

Apple Podcasts: https://str.sg/JWa8

Google Podcasts: https://str.sg/wQsB

Spotify: https://str.sg/JWaX

SPH Awedio app: https://www.awedio.sg/

Websites:

https://www.moneyfm893.sg/

http://str.sg/stpodcasts

Feedback to: podcast@sph.com.sg

Read Tan Dawn Wei's articles: https://str.sg/3xR7

Register for Asian Insider newsletter: https://str.sg/stnewsletters

---

Discover ST's special edition podcasts:

Singapore's War On Covid: https://str.sg/wuJa

The Unsolved Mysteries of South-east Asia: https://str.sg/wuZ2

Stop Scams: https://str.sg/wuZB

Invisible Asia: https://str.sg/wuZn

---

Discover more ST podcast series:

Asian Insider: https://str.sg/JWa7

Green Pulse: https://str.sg/JWaf

Health Check: https://str.sg/JWaN

In Your Opinion: https://str.sg/w7Qt

Your Money & Career: https://str.sg/wB2m

SG Extra: https://str.sg/wukR

#PopVultures: https://str.sg/JWad

ST Sports Talk: https://str.sg/JWRE

Bookmark This!: https://str.sg/JWas

The Big Story: https://str.sg/wuZe

Lunch With Sumiko: https://str.sg/J6hQ

Discover BT Podcasts: https://bt.sg/pcPL

Follow our shows then, if you like short, practical podcasts!