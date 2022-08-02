China Perspective Podcast: Xi to face major economic challenges in potential third term

In this podcast, Dr Oh Ei Sun talks about the major economic challenges China President Xi Jingping could face in his potential third term. PHOTO: REUTERS
Synopsis: The Straits Times analyses the latest developments in China in this weekly podcast.

Dr Oh Ei Sun, senior fellow at Singapore Institute of International Affairs, stands in for The Straits Times' China bureau chief Tan Dawn Wei who is on leave, and he chats with Money FM 89.3's Elliott Danker.

In this week's China Perspective the team discusses how China's reaction to US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s potential visit to Taiwan differ from back in 1997 when then-Speaker Newt Gingrich of the US House of Representatives there. 

They also chat about China signaling that it could miss its 5.5 per cent economic growth target and the major economic challenges would China President Xi Jingping could face in his potential third term. 

Produced by: Tan Dawn Wei (dawntan@sph.com.sg) & Money FM's Breakfast Huddle team

Edited by: Nadhirah Kamarudin

