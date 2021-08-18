China Perspective Podcast: Why Taleban’s Afghanistan takeover will concern China

China Perspective Ep 9: Why Taleban’s Afghanistan takeover will concern China

9:08 mins

Synopsis: Every week, The Straits Times analyses the latest developments in China.

Dr Oh Ei Sun, Senior Fellow at Singapore Institute of International Affairs stands in for The Straits Times' China bureau chief Tan Dawn Wei who is on leave. He chats with Money FM 89.3's Adrian Abraham and Ryan Huang about the following points:

1. Taleban's takeover in Kabul would prove to be a concern for China (1:15)

2. Beijing has not recognised Taleban as new leaders of Afghanistan (02:21)

3. Beijing plays an active role in the rebuilding process to secure its interest (3:55)

4. China's new wave of coronavirus cases hampering economic recovery (5:34)

Produced by: The Breakfast Huddle, Money FM 89.3, Ernest Luis & Fa'izah Sani

Edited by: Dan Koh

