China Perspective Podcast: Why China's aviation sector faces headwinds

China Perspective Ep 1: Why China's aviation sector faces headwinds with reluctance for international technological transfer
7:37 mins
Synopsis: Every Tuesday, The Straits Times' China bureau chief Tan Dawn Wei analyses the latest developments in the country she is based in, with Money FM 89.3's Timothy Go.
They chat about the following:
1. What consequences Chinese e-commerce site Xiaohongshu will face for a post relating to the anniversary of the 1989 crackdown on pro-democracy activists in Tiananmen Square (1:42)
2. Relations between Asean and China after first face-to-face meeting between foreign ministers this week following Covid-19 outbreak (3:43)
3. How Asean foreign ministers commented on progress to solve Myanmar crisis (4:38)
4. How China's state-led development model could hold the country back in aviation sector (5:45)
Produced by: The Breakfast Huddle, Money FM 89.3 & Ernest Luis
Edited by: Dan Koh & Aleemah Basirah
