China Perspective Podcast: Why China will scrap subsidies for electric cars by end-2022

Why China will scrap subsidies for electric cars by end-2022. PHOTO: REUTERS
Synopsis: The Straits Times analyses the latest developments in China in this weekly podcast.

The Straits Times' China bureau chief Tan Dawn Wei chats with Money FM 89.3's Elliot Danker and Bharati Jagdish.

00:35 China reopens embassy in Nicaragua after the latter switched diplomatic recognition from Taiwan to Beijing, leaves Taiwan with just 14 diplomatic allies

02:30 China decides to scrap subsidies for electric cars as development in this sector has advanced greatly

04:10 Severity of the current lockdown to cope with the latest Covid-19 outbreak in Xi’an

Produced by: Tan Dawn Wei (dawntan@sph.com.sg), The Breakfast Huddle, Money FM 89.3 & Fa'izah Sani

Edited by: Dan Koh

