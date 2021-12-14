China Perspective Podcast: US forge united front against China in South-east Asia

China Perspective Ep 24: US forge united front against China in South-east Asia

6:49 mins

Synopsis: The Straits Times analyses the latest developments in China in this weekly podcast.

The Straits Times' China bureau chief Tan Dawn Wei chats with Money FM 89.3's Elliot Danker and Bharati Jagdish.

Highlights of conversation (click/tap above):

00:27 China's reaction to US' Secretary of State Anthony Blinken seeking to forge a united front with South-east Asia against China with a visit throughout the region

02:45 President Xi Jinping's 'Common Prosperity' drive affects investors’ new habits in China

04:37 Sensetime IPO group plans to withdraw and regroup after being placed on US' investment blacklist

Produced by: Tan Dawn Wei (dawntan@sph.com.sg), The Breakfast Huddle, Money FM 89.3 & Fa'izah Sani

Edited by: Dan Koh

Read Tan Dawn Wei's stories:

---

