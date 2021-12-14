China Perspective Podcast: US forge united front against China in South-east Asia

China Perspective Ep 24: US forge united front against China in South-east Asia
6:49 mins
Synopsis: The Straits Times analyses the latest developments in China in this weekly podcast.
The Straits Times' China bureau chief Tan Dawn Wei chats with Money FM 89.3's Elliot Danker and Bharati Jagdish.
Highlights of conversation (click/tap above):
00:27 China's reaction to US' Secretary of State Anthony Blinken seeking to forge a united front with South-east Asia against China with a visit throughout the region
02:45 President Xi Jinping's 'Common Prosperity' drive affects investors’ new habits in China
04:37 Sensetime IPO group plans to withdraw and regroup after being placed on US' investment blacklist
Produced by: Tan Dawn Wei (dawntan@sph.com.sg), The Breakfast Huddle, Money FM 89.3 & Fa'izah Sani
Edited by: Dan Koh
Subscribe to our Asian Insider Podcast channel to follow our various shows each week and rate us on your favourite audio apps:
Channel: https://str.sg/JWa7
Apple Podcasts: https://str.sg/JWa8
Google Podcasts: https://str.sg/Ju4h
Spotify: https://str.sg/JWaX
SPH Awedio app: https://www.awedio.sg/
Website: http://str.sg/stpodcasts
Feedback to: podcast@sph.com.sg
Read Tan Dawn Wei's stories: https://str.sg/3xR7
Register for Asian Insider newsletter: https://str.sg/stnewsletters
---
Discover more ST podcast series:
Green Pulse Podcast: https://str.sg/JWaf
Health Check Podcast: https://str.sg/JWaN
ST Sports Talk Podcast: https://str.sg/JWRE
Life Weekend Picks Podcast: https://str.sg/JWa2
#PopVultures Podcast: https://str.sg/JWad
Bookmark This! Podcast: https://str.sg/JWas
Lunch With Sumiko Podcast: https://str.sg/J6hQ
Discover BT Podcasts: https://bt.sg/pcPL
Follow our shows then, if you like short, practical podcasts!