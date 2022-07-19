China Perspective Podcast: Is China back to square one with their fight against Covid?

The team discusses the Covid-19 situation in China, with case numbers increasing once again. Also, highlights from Chinese Premier Xi Jinping visit to Xinjiang last week.

They also chat about the possibility of China stumbling into its own mortgage crisis.

Produced by: Tan Dawn Wei (dawntan@sph.com.sg) & Money FM's Breakfast Huddle team

Edited by: Nadhirah Kamarudin

