China Perspective Podcast: Tesla's potential rival in China's carmaker Nio

China Perspective Ep 3: Tesla's potential rival in China's carmaker Nio

7:59 mins

Synopsis: Every week, The Straits Times analyses the latest developments in China.

Dr. Oh Ei Sun, senior fellow at Singapore Institute of International Affairs, sits in for The Straits Times' China bureau chief Tan Dawn Wei, who is on leave.

He chats with Money FM 89.3's Timothy Go about the following points:

1. China's reaction from the US FCC to advance a plan to ban approvals for equipment in US telecommunications networks (1:45)

2. Possible talks between the US and China (3:30)

3. Tesla's potential electric vehicle rival, China's carmaker Nio (5:07)

Produced by: The Breakfast Huddle, Money FM 89.3, Ernest Luis & Aleemah Basirah

Edited by: Dan Koh

---

