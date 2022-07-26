China Perspective Podcast: Evergrande appoints new CEO, will things change up for the troubled company?

In this podcast, Dr Oh Ei Sun talks about expectant change in dynamics within the China Evergrande Group. PHOTO: REUTERS
China Bureau Chief
Updated
Published
57 sec ago

Synopsis: The Straits Times analyses the latest developments in China in this weekly podcast.

Dr Oh Ei Sun, senior fellow at Singapore Institute of International Affairs, stands in for The Straits Times' China bureau chief Tan Dawn Wei who is on leave, and he chats with Money FM 89.3's Elliott Danker.

In this week's China Perspective the team discusses China's reaction to Speaker of the US House of Representatives, Nancy Pelosi's visit to Taiwan to a new CEO for China Evergrande Group and the expectant change in dynamics within the company. Plus China fining ride-hailing giant Didi 8.026 billion yuan, is the tech crackdown in the country not over just yet? 

Produced by: Tan Dawn Wei (dawntan@sph.com.sg) & Money FM's Breakfast Huddle team

Edited by: Nadhirah Kamarudin

