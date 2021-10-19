China Perspective Podcast: China faces slow economic growth in the third quarter of 2021

China Perspective Ep 16: China faces slow economic growth in the third quarter of 2021

7:30 mins

Synopsis: Every week, The Straits Times analyses the latest developments in China.

The Straits Times' China bureau chief Tan Dawn Wei chats with Money FM 89.3's Elliott Danker and Bharati Jagdish about the following points:

1. The impact of China's third-quarter GDP hitting a one-year low of 4.5% growth (1:09)

2. Shares of Chinese property developers climbed after China Central Bank calmed markets (3:10)

3. The objective behind China's test of a nuclear-capable hypersonic missile in August (4:51)

Produced by: The Breakfast Huddle, Money FM 89.3 & Fa'izah Sani

Edited by: Dan Koh

Subscribe to our Asian Insider Podcast channel to follow our various shows each week and rate us on your favourite audio apps:

Channel: https://str.sg/JWa7

Apple Podcasts: https://str.sg/JWa8

Google Podcasts: https://str.sg/Ju4h

Spotify: https://str.sg/JWaX

SPH Awedio app: https://www.awedio.sg/

Website: http://str.sg/stpodcasts

Feedback to: podcast@sph.com.sg

Read Tan Dawn Wei's stories.

Asian Insider newsletter.

---

Discover more ST podcast series:

Green Pulse Podcast: https://str.sg/JWaf

Health Check Podcast: https://str.sg/JWaN

ST Sports Talk Podcast: https://str.sg/JWRE

Life Weekend Picks Podcast: https://str.sg/JWa2

#PopVultures Podcast: https://str.sg/JWad

Bookmark This! Podcast: https://str.sg/JWas

Lunch With Sumiko Podcast: https://str.sg/J6hQ

Discover BT Podcasts: https://bt.sg/pcPL

Follow our shows then, if you like short, practical podcasts!