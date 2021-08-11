China Perspective Podcast: Can a military conflict involving China happen sooner than later?

China Perspective Ep 8: Can a military conflict involving China happen sooner than later?

6:59 mins

Synopsis: Every week, The Straits Times analyses the latest developments in China.

The Straits Times' China bureau chief Tan Dawn Wei chats with Money FM 89.3's Elliott Danker about the following points:

1. China punishes 30 officials for failing to curb the new Covid-19 outbreak (1:27)

2. Can China go into a possible military campaign as it works towards its target of military modernisation by 2027? (3:01)

3. Beijing sues Tencent for going against the law protecting minors on WeChat app (5:33)

Produced by: The Breakfast Huddle, Money FM 89.3 & Fa'izah Sani

Edited by: Dan Koh

Subscribe to our Asian Insider Podcast channel to follow our various shows each week and rate us on your favourite audio apps:

Channel: https://str.sg/JWa7

Apple Podcasts: https://str.sg/JWa8

Google Podcasts: https://str.sg/Ju4h

Spotify: https://str.sg/JWaX

SPH Awedio app: https://www.awedio.sg/

Website: http://str.sg/stpodcasts

Feedback to: podcast@sph.com.sg

Read Tan Dawn Wei's stories: https://www.straitstimes.com/authors/tan-dawn-wei

Asian Insider newsletter: https://www.straitstimes.com/tags/asian-insider

Discover Asian Insider videos.

---

Discover more ST podcast series:

Green Pulse Podcast: https://str.sg/JWaf

Health Check Podcast: https://str.sg/JWaN

ST Sports Talk Podcast: https://str.sg/JWRE

Life Weekend Picks Podcast: https://str.sg/JWa2

#PopVultures Podcast: https://str.sg/JWad

Bookmark This! Podcast: https://str.sg/JWas

Lunch With Sumiko Podcast: https://str.sg/J6hQ

Discover BT Podcasts: https://bt.sg/pcPL

Follow our shows then, if you like short, practical podcasts!