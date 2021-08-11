China Perspective Podcast: Can a military conflict involving China happen sooner than later?

China Perspective Ep 8: Can a military conflict involving China happen sooner than later?
6:59 mins
Synopsis: Every week, The Straits Times analyses the latest developments in China.
The Straits Times' China bureau chief Tan Dawn Wei chats with Money FM 89.3's Elliott Danker about the following points:
1. China punishes 30 officials for failing to curb the new Covid-19 outbreak (1:27)
2. Can China go into a possible military campaign as it works towards its target of military modernisation by 2027? (3:01)
3. Beijing sues Tencent for going against the law protecting minors on WeChat app (5:33)
Produced by: The Breakfast Huddle, Money FM 89.3 & Fa'izah Sani
Edited by: Dan Koh
