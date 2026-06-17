China, Myanmar pledge mutual support in joint statement

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BEIJING, CHINA - JUNE 16: Chinese President Xi Jinping attends a bilateral meeting with Myanmar's President Min Aung Hlaing at the Great Hall of the People on June 16, 2026 in Beijing, China. Lintao Zhang/Pool via REUTERS

BEIJING, June 17 - China on Wednesday issued a joint statement with Myanmar following meetings between their leaders earlier this week in Beijing, saying the two nations will continue to support each other in areas of core interest and major concern.

• China welcomed the general election in Myanmar and reaffirmed support for Myanmar's efforts in advancing sustainable peace, stability, and development in the country.

• Both sides reaffirmed neither country would allow its territories to be used for activities detrimental to each other's security interests.

• The neighbouring countries pledged to promote the implementation of the China-Myanmar Economic Corridor and advance cooperation on major projects such as the Kyaukpyu Deep-Sea Port and the Muse-Mandalay Railway.

• The countries also agreed to deepen cooperation in mining, digital economy, AI, and agriculture, among other areas; to utilize the China-Myanmar oil and gas pipelines; and advance power grid interconnection.

• Beijing says it supports Myanmar in advancing domestic peace and reconciliation processes through political dialogue and backs its "full, equal, and constructive participation" in ASEAN and the United Nations to safeguard its interests.

• Myanmar President Min Aung Hlaing has invited Chinese President Xi Jinping to visit Myanmar "at a mutually convenient time," the joint statement issued by China's foreign ministry added. REUTERS