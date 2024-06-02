China’s space power status gets lift from landing on far side of moon

BEIJING – China landed an uncrewed spacecraft on the far side of the moon on June 2, a landmark mission which aims to retrieve rocks and soil from the lunar surface, the country’s space agency said.

The feat elevates China’s status in a rush to the moon, where countries, including the United States, are hoping to exploit lunar minerals to sustain long-term astronaut missions and moon bases.

The Chang’e-6 craft landed in the South Pole-Aitken Basin on the back of the moon at 6.23am Beijing time (6.23am Singapore time), the China National Space Administration (CNSA) said.

“The Chang’e-6 mission is the first human sampling and return mission from the far side of the moon. It involves many engineering innovations, high risks and great difficulty,” it noted.

“The payloads carried by the Chang’e-6 lander will work as planned and carry out scientific exploration missions,” CNSA said.

The successful mission is China’s second on the far side of the moon, a region no country has landed on before. The back of the moon perpetually faces away from the Earth, making communication challenging.

The probe landed nearly a month after it was launched by a Chinese Long March-5 rocket from Wenchang Space Launch Centre on the southern island of Hainan. REUTERS