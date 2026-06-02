China lambasts Philippine defence chief over remarks about Chinese 'threat'

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BEIJING, June 2 - China accused the Philippine defence chief of having no gratitude for key Chinese commodities and of using issues about people's livelihoods for political showmanship, after remarks about China being a threat.

Philippine Defence Secretary Gilberto Teodoro told Reuters on Saturday that China remains a "severe threat" with no show of long-term good faith despite Beijing recently offering fertiliser and fuel during war-related shortages.

The Chinese foreign ministry said those remarks demonstrated that Teodoro is "solely driven by personal interests" and had disregarded the well-being of the population.

"If such individuals are allowed to act as they please, how will China continue to provide aid and supplies to the Philippines?" ministry spokesperson Mao Ning told reporters at a Tuesday briefing. REUTERS