China, Japan give conflicting accounts of confrontation around Senkaku Islands

China and Japan have given contradictory versions of a confrontation around the disputed Senkaku Islands on Dec 2.

PHOTO: REUTERS

BEIJING China and Japan gave conflicting versions of a maritime confrontation involving their coast guards and a Japanese fishing vessel around the disputed Senkaku Islands on Dec 2.

China’s Coast Guard said the Japanese fishing vessel had illegally entered the waters of the Senkaku Islands, which Beijing calls the Diaoyu Islands, before being expelled, in a statement that also claimed the islands are Chinese territory.

However, Japan’s Coast Guard said it intercepted and expelled two Chinese Coast Guard ships as they approached the fishing vessel in the early hours of Dec 2.

A diplomatic

spat between China and Japan has intensified

since Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi told Parliament on Nov 7 that a hypothetical Chinese attack on democratically ruled Taiwan could trigger a military response from Tokyo. REUTERS

