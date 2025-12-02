China, Japan give conflicting accounts of confrontation around Senkaku Islands
BEIJING – China and Japan gave conflicting versions of a maritime confrontation involving their coast guards and a Japanese fishing vessel around the disputed Senkaku Islands on Dec 2.
China’s Coast Guard said the Japanese fishing vessel had illegally entered the waters of the Senkaku Islands, which Beijing calls the Diaoyu Islands, before being expelled, in a statement that also claimed the islands are Chinese territory.
However, Japan’s Coast Guard said it intercepted and expelled two Chinese Coast Guard ships as they approached the fishing vessel in the early hours of Dec 2.
spat between China and Japan has intensifiedsince Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi told Parliament on Nov 7 that a hypothetical Chinese attack on democratically ruled Taiwan could trigger a military response from Tokyo. REUTERS