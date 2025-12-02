China, Japan give conflicting accounts of confrontation around Senkaku Islands

Sign up now: Get insights on Asia's fast-moving developments

China and Japan have given contradictory versions of a confrontation around the disputed Senkaku Islands on Dec 2.

China’s Coast Guard said the Japanese fishing vessel had illegally entered the waters of the Senkaku Islands, which Beijing calls the Diaoyu Islands, before being expelled, in a statement that also claimed the islands are Chinese territory.

However, Japan’s Coast Guard said it intercepted and expelled two Chinese Coast Guard ships as they approached the fishing vessel in the early hours of Dec 2.