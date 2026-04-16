China issues US safety alert for citizens citing 'malicious questioning' by US border officers

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FILE PHOTO: People wait in a long assistance line at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport (Sea-Tac) in Seattle, Washington, U.S. December 27, 2021. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson/File Photo

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BEIJING, April 16 - China's foreign ministry on Thursday issued a notice warning citizens of security risks traveling to the U.S. and advised citizens not to enter the country from the Seattle-Tacoma International Airport.

• The Chinese ministry said recently about 20 Chinese scholars traveled to the U.S. to attend an academic conference, but were subjected to "unreasonable questioning" by U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers at the Seattle airport and were denied entry

• The Chinese scholars were holding valid U.S. visas, the ministry said

• Nationals planning trips to the U.S. should "strengthen safety awareness, avoid entering through this airport ... and make all necessary preparations," the ministry said, citing "repeated incidents of malicious questioning and harassment targeting Chinese scholars" at the Seattle-Tacoma airport.

• If questioned by U.S. law enforcement officers, nationals should respond calmly and rationally, the ministry said REUTERS