China is happy to see parties in Myanmar conflict to hold peace talks: Chinese foreign ministry

BEIJING - China is happy to see parties to the Myanmar conflict hold peace talks and is willing to provide further support, the Chinese foreign ministry said on Tuesday.

Representatives from Myanmar's ruling military have held talks, facilitated by China, state media reported Myanmar’s ruling military spokesperson as saying on Monday.

It was unclear when or where the meeting took place and the spokesman did not elaborate on what was discussed.

"We believe that the easing of the situation in northern Myanmar is in the interests of all parties and conducive to peace and stability in the China-Myanmar border area," said foreign ministry spokesperson Mao Ning.

"China is happy to see the parties to the conflict in northern Myanmar hold peace talks and achieve positive results, and we are ready to continue to provide support and facilitation to this end."

Myanmar's military is battling armed opponents on several fronts, in the fiercest challenge to its grip on the Southeast Asian country since it seized power from an elected government in a 2021 coup.

A rebel alliance has overrun parts of northern Myanmar, including areas bordering China. The fiercest fighting has been near Myanmar's border with China in northern Shan state.

China has continuously urged the conflict to end, while urging Chinese nationals to vacate areas of danger. It had also sent a government official there recently to urge Myanmar to take measures to strengthen the security and safety for Chinese institutions, personnel and of China-Myanmar co-operation projects. REUTERS