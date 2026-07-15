Straitstimes.com header logo

China investigates retired top media censor

Sign up now: Get insights on Asia's fast-moving developments

Cai Fuchao is the latest senior official to be swept up in a years-long anti-corruption campaign initiated by Chinese President Xi Jinping.

Cai Fuchao is the latest senior official to be swept up in a years-long anti-corruption campaign initiated by Chinese President Xi Jinping.

PHOTO: EPA

  • China's anti-graft watchdog is investigating Cai Fuchao, former top media censor, for "suspected severe violations of discipline and laws" announced on July 15.
  • Cai, who led press and broadcaster administration, enforced strict censorship aligning media with Communist Party doctrine until retiring in 2018.
  • His probe follows a broader anti-corruption campaign targeting senior officials, including previous propaganda chiefs sentenced for corruption and recent expulsion of Politburo member Ma Xingrui.

AI generated

BEIJING - China’s anti-graft watchdog announced investigations on July 15 into Cai Fuchao, who was in charge of ensuring media coverage aligned with Communist Party doctrine in the 2010s, over “suspected severe violations of discipline and laws”.

As chief of China's press and broadcaster administrator, Cai, a former journalist, oversaw publishing, TV, radio, film and online content nationwide, enforcing censorship policies across the media landscape, steering public opinion and creative direction. He also led state TV and radio broadcasters.

In that role, Cai had once said many of the television shows, movies and publications produced in China were rubbish, and advocated for banishing decadent themes and concentrating on uplifting social values.

Cai, 75, had been deputy head of the ruling Communist Party's propaganda department and head of the State Administration of Press, Publication, Radio, Film and Television. He retired from all official posts in 2018.

He is the latest senior official to be swept up in a years-long anti-corruption campaign initiated by President Xi Jinping. Millions within China’s vast bureaucracy have been investigated to varying degrees, with scores of senior officials as well as top military generals purged.

On July 14, the expulsion of Ma Xingrui, a former member of China's elite Politburo, from the Communist Party over corruption and abuse of power was announced. Ma was among the two dozen most powerful officials in China.

Cai's probe announced by the Central Commission for Discipline Inspection on July 15 followed similar cases within China's propaganda apparatus.

In 2025, Zhang Jianchun, also a deputy propaganda chief, was sentenced to 14 years in prison over corruption. Lu Wei, another former deputy propaganda minister and internet czar, had also received a 14-year sentence. REUTERS

More on this topic
China hands suspended death sentences to former defence ministers Wei Fenghe, Li Shangfu
Xi Jinping is immensely powerful. Why can’t he stamp out corruption?
See more on

China

China corruption

Corruption

Media

E-paper

Newsletters

Podcasts

RSS Feed

About Us

Terms & Conditions

Personal Data Protection Notice

Need help? Reach us here.

Advertise with us

Download the app

Get unlimited access to exclusive stories and incisive insights from the ST newsroom
Subscribe Placeholder
MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.