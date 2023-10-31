China hopes EU adopts pragmatic, rational attitude in bilateral cooperation - foreign minister

FILE PHOTO: Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi speaks during an opening ceremony of diplomatic symposium at the Diaoyutai State Guesthouse on October 24, 2023 in Beijing, China. Ken Ishii/Pool via REUTERS
BEIJING - China hopes that the European Union (EU) will adopt a more pragmatic and rational attitude in cooperation with China, its foreign minister Wang Yi said.

Wang stressed that China and the EU are partners, and that "common interests far outweigh differences".

He also hopes the EU would avoid external interference, ensure mutual openness and promote the stable development of bilateral relations, according to a ministry statement late on Monday.

His remarks come after a meeting with the foreign affairs adviser to France's president in Beijing on Monday. REUTERS

