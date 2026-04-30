China holds naval, air patrols near Scarborough Shoal as Philippines, US stage drills

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The patrols come in response to annual regional drills from April 20 to May 8.

BEIJING - China’s military said on April 30 its naval and air forces held combat readiness patrols near the Scarborough Shoal in the disputed South China Sea.

The patrols come in response to annual regional drills from April 20 to May 8, bringing together forces from the Australia, New Zealand, the Philippines and the United States to showcase advanced weapons capabilities and operational readiness.

The annual Balikatan or “shoulder to shoulder” exercises involve the largest number of participating nations to date, US and Philippine officials have said.

They rehearse coastal defence manoeuvres and test ability to work together to protect territorial waters, with tactics such as repelling a mock assault with live fire against designated targets and intercepting threats.

“Such patrols serve as an effective countermeasure to cope with all sorts of rights-violation and provocative acts,” the Southern Theater Command of the Chinese military said in a statement describing the exercises on April 30 .

“They are meant to resolutely safeguard China’s territorial sovereignty and uphold peace and stability in the South China Sea.”

The Philippine embassy in Beijing did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

In 2024, China defined a baseline of “territorial waters” around the Scarborough Shoal, which it claims as its territory and calls Huangyan Island. The shoal is a major point of contention over sovereignty and fishing rights.

Manila protested the Chinese claims, saying they “infringe upon Philippine sovereignty and contravene international law”.

China has previously criticised the joint military exercises by the Philippines and its allies, saying they raise regional tension.

The Asia-Pacific region needs peace and stability, rather than outside powers stirring up division, Chinese defence ministry spokesperson Zhang Xiaogang told a press conference on April 30 , in comments on the US-Philippine drills. REUTERS