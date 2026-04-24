China holds live-fire drills in waters near the Philippines’ Luzon Island

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The military made its announcement as about 8,000 US and Filipino troops began their annual Balikatan military exercises.

- China’s military said on April 24 it recently conducted military drills, including live-fire exercises, in the waters east of the Philippines’ Luzon Island, calling it “a necessary operation” in response to the current regional situation.

The military made its announcement as about 8,000 US and Filipino troops began their annual Balikatan military exercises this week against a backdrop of tension over China’s greater assertiveness in the South China Sea.

Combat troops from Japan also joined the Balikatan drills for the first time, amid persistent strains between Tokyo and Beijing.

A formation of the Chinese military’s Southern Theatre Command (STC) carried out activities that focused on live-fire shooting, sea-air coordination, rapid manoeuvres and maritime replenishments to test integrated joint combat capabilities, the command said in a statement on April 24.

The Philippine Embassy in Beijing did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The Chinese military did not provide further details on the timing or exact location of the drills, but said its exercise is fully in compliance with international law and practice.

“Forces of the STC will regularly conduct corresponding military operations based on the need of the security situation to safeguard national sovereignty and security, as well as regional peace and stability,” it said. REUTERS