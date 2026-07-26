China holds air, navy patrol in South China Sea

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HONG KONG, July 26 - China said on Sunday it organised a routine patrol by its naval and air forces in the South China Sea, accusing the Philippines of holding patrols with foreign countries in the disputed waterway that undermined regional peace and stability.

• The comments came from the Southern Theatre Command of the People's Liberation Army.

• Its spokesperson, senior navy Colonel Zhai Shichen, said the Philippines had "rallied foreign countries to organise so-called joint patrols, disrupting the South China Sea and undermining regional peace and stability."

• Zhai said the forces of the command would "resolutely defend national territorial sovereignty and maritime rights and interest, firmly maintaining regional peace and stability".

• China claims sovereignty over almost the entire South China Sea, despite overlapping claims by Southeast Asian nations, and rejects a 2016 arbitral ruling invalidating its claims. REUTERS