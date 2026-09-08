China hands former Shanxi governor suspended death sentence over corruption

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BEIJING, Sept 8 - A Chinese court on Tuesday handed Jin Xiangjun, former governor of the coal-producing province of Shanxi, a death sentence with a two-year reprieve over corruption, and found that he illegally accepted over 148 million yuan ($22.05 million).

• Jin took advantage of his positions in a series of senior local posts across a number of Chinese cities and provinces from 2004 to 2025 and "provided assistance to relevant organisations and individuals in matters including business operations, project contracting and job promotions," a court in the central Chinese province of Henan said in a statement.

• He accepted over 148 million yuan in money and assets in return, the court's first-instance judgement showed.

• Jin was put under investigation by the country's anti-graft watchdog in April 2025.

• The suspended death sentence in Chinese law gives the accused a two-year reprieve from being executed, after which it is typically converted to life imprisonment.

• Jin admitted guilt and expressed remorse during the proceedings, the court said.

• The court has also deprived him of political rights for life and ordered the confiscation of all his personal property. REUTERS