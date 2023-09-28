China, Germany resume high-level financial talks after COVID-19

BEIJING - China and Germany will co-host a third financial dialogue in Germany on Oct. 1, the Chinese foreign ministry said on Thursday, resuming high-level talks that had stalled for several years due to COVID-19.

Chinese Vice Premier He Lifeng will co-chair the dialogue with German Finance Minister Christian Lindner, ministry spokesperson Mao Ning said at a regular news conference.

In the last round of talks in January 2019, China and Germany signed agreements to strengthen coordination in banking, finance and capital markets, and pledged to further open market access and deepen cooperation to broaden economic ties.

Since then, the European Union, including Germany, has expressed concerns about being too economically dependent on China.

Last week, Germany said it was planning to force telecoms operators to slash the use of equipment from Huawei and ZTE in their 5G networks after a review highlighted an over-reliance on these Chinese suppliers. REUTERS

