China foreign minister says China, Australia economies 'highly complementary'

China’s Foreign Minister Wang Yi meets with Australia's Foreign Affairs Minister Penny Wong at Parliament House, in Canberra, March 20, 2024. Mick Tsikas/AAP/via REUTERS
Updated
Mar 20, 2024, 08:22 AM
Published
Mar 20, 2024, 08:22 AM

BEIJING - The economies of China and Australia are "highly complementary" and have great potential, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said during a meeting with his Australian counterpart, according to a statement released by his ministry on Wednesday.

Wang also stressed that since China-Australia relations are "on the right track, we must not hesitate, deviate or turn back", the statement said.

"Regarding China's sovereignty, dignity and legitimate concerns, we hope that the Australian side will continue to abide by commitments it has made..., respect and properly handle them," Wang, who is visiting Australia told the country's Foreign Minister Penny Wong. REUTERS

