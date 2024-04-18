China foreign minister says Beijing and Jakarta want regional peace and stability

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi speaks as Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi listens during a joint press conference following their bilateral meeting in Jakarta, Indonesia, April 18, 2024. REUTERS/Willy Kurniawan
Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi and Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi shake hands during their meeting in Jakarta, Indonesia, April 18, 2024. Yasuyoshi Chiba/Pool via REUTERS
Indonesian foreign minister Retno Marsudi greets Chinese foreign minister Wang Yi prior to their bilateral meeting in Jakarta, Indonesia, April 18, 2024. REUTERS/Willy Kurniawan/Pool
Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi and Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi attend a bilateral meeting in Jakarta, Indonesia, April 18, 2024. Yasuyoshi Chiba/Pool via REUTERS
Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi gestures during a bilateral meeting with Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi in Jakarta, Indonesia, April 18, 2024. Yasuyoshi Chiba/Pool via REUTERS
Updated
Apr 18, 2024, 11:36 AM
Published
Apr 18, 2024, 11:20 AM

JAKARTA - China and Indonesia want to maintain peace and stability in the region, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said on Thursday after holding talks with his Indonesian counterpart Retno Marsudi in Jakarta.

Wang also called for all parties in the Gaza conflict to exercise restraint, and said the United States should support a United Nations resolution for a ceasefire in Gaza.

"Both ministers expressed resentment over the humanitarian disaster due to the Palestine-Israel conflict. We agree that the UN Security Council resolution on a ceasefire must be fully implemented and without any condition," Wang said after the meeting, in remarks that were translated into Indonesian.

Marsudi said after the bilateral meeting that the two countries would strengthen relations, and said Jakarta was looking to deepen cooperation and investment in energy transition, infrastructure and the downstreaming industry. REUTERS

