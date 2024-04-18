China foreign minister says Beijing and Jakarta want regional peace and stability

JAKARTA - China and Indonesia want to maintain peace and stability in the region, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said on Thursday after holding talks with his Indonesian counterpart Retno Marsudi in Jakarta.

Wang also called for all parties in the Gaza conflict to exercise restraint, and said the United States should support a United Nations resolution for a ceasefire in Gaza.

"Both ministers expressed resentment over the humanitarian disaster due to the Palestine-Israel conflict. We agree that the UN Security Council resolution on a ceasefire must be fully implemented and without any condition," Wang said after the meeting, in remarks that were translated into Indonesian.

Marsudi said after the bilateral meeting that the two countries would strengthen relations, and said Jakarta was looking to deepen cooperation and investment in energy transition, infrastructure and the downstreaming industry. REUTERS