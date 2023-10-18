China economic recovery on firmer footing as Q3 GDP growth beats expectations

BEIJING – China’s latest economic results have raised hopes that its fragile recovery is on firmer footing as growth between July and September came in at 4.9 per cent from the year earlier, led by a rebound across various indicators such as consumer spending, factory output and employment.

The latest figure beats expectations of economists polled by media outlets Reuters and Bloomberg, who had predicted third-quarter growth in the world’s second-largest economy to be at either 4.4 or 4.5 per cent.

With the recent expansion, preliminary estimates announced on Wednesday showed that China’s economy has grown by 5.2 per cent in the first nine months of 2023 – above the around 5 per cent target set by the authorities.

The latest results lift China’s chances of hitting its goal by year-end, analysts said, as policymakers’ efforts to boost the economy take hold, despite the continuing decline in the country’s property sector. In 2022, China missed its expansion target of around 5.5 per cent, growing 3 per cent mainly due to its zero-Covid policy and a harsh clampdown on its property and tech sectors.

China will need to achieve a 4.4 per cent growth year-on-year in the final three months of 2023 to hit its around 5 per cent target. It had grown 4.5 per cent in the first quarter and 6.3 per cent in the second quarter, compared with the same period in 2022.

Professor of Economics at China Europe International Business School in Shanghai Albert Hu said that the latest data, which showed a pick-up in consumption, retail sales and factory output and a decline in unemployment in September, is encouraging. However, it is “too early to say that China’s economy is out of the woods”, he told The Straits Times.

“But the growth across the broad range of indicators are pointing to a firmer footing for China’s recovery,” he added.

Senior China economist Dong Jinyue at BBVA Bank in Hong Kong said that the latest figures have shown that the Chinese economy “is still resilient amid the authorities’ policy support to achieve a soft landing”.

This was despite the “backdrop of a very challenging domestic and international environment (such as) the housing market crash, dipping external demand and ever-escalating China-US tensions”, Dr Dong added.

To prop up the economy, the government had in September cut the amount of cash that banks needed to hold as reserves, injecting more than 500 billion yuan (S$95.3 billion) into the economy. It is the second reduction since the start of the year.

That month, policymakers had also lowered rates for existing mortgages and introduced tax cuts for families with children and elderly people to boost consumption.

Industrial output in September grew 4.5 per cent from a year ago, while growth in retail sales, a gauge for consumption, rose 5.5 per cent in the same period. Both indicators had surpassed economists’ expectations.

Unemployment fell to 5 per cent in September, down 0.2 percentage points from August, the latest data showed.

Dr Dong said: “The recent monetary and fiscal support of Chinese authorities (have) helped to rebuild the sentiments of household and enterprises and paved the way for a more sustainable recovery going forward.”

China has been trying to boost domestic demand, which has remained tepid, amid a gloomier economic outlook due to its fragile recovery so far this year.