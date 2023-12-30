China eases visa application for US tourists

The move is the latest by China to revive tourism and boost its economy following a slump during the pandemic. PHOTO: REUTERS
Updated
51 sec ago
Published
51 min ago

BEIJING - China will simplify visa applications for tourists from the United States from Jan 1, cutting the documents required, according to a notice on Dec 29 on the website of the Chinese embassy in Washington.

The move is the latest by China to revive tourism and boost the world’s second-largest economy following a slump during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Tourist visa applicants in the US will no longer need to submit air ticket bookings, hotel reservations or an invitation letter, the embassy’s notice said.

Beijing earlier cleared the way for passport holders from France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain and Malaysia to visit the country without visas from Dec 1.

Visa-free treatment will run for 12 months, during which tourists from those six countries can visit China for up to 15 days.

China expanded its visa-free transit policy to 54 countries in November.

The number of inbound tourists to the country plummeted during the pandemic due to the country’s strict Covid-19 control policies.

International flights to China have picked up since Beijing dropped Covid-19 restrictions a year ago, but are still only at 60 per cent of 2019 levels. REUTERS

More On This Topic
China says visa-free travel policy has boosted tourism
China checklist: Guide to attractions, experiences and travel deals for a post-pandemic holiday

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 066/10/2023. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top