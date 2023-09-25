China could do 'a lot' to reduce EU perception of risk - EU trade chief

European Commission Executive Vice President Valdis Dombrovskis speaks at the Bund Summit in Shanghai, China September 23, 2023. REUTERS/Jason Xue
Updated
37 sec ago
Published
40 sec ago

BEIJING - The European Union has no intention of cutting ties with China even as the bloc takes steps to lower economic dependencies and de-risk, but China "could do a lot" to help reduce the perception of risk, the EU trade chief said on Monday.

The EU has long complained about a lack of level playing field in China and the politicisation of the business environment. Concern turned to wariness after Beijing's move to strengthen ties with Moscow despite the war in Ukraine.

Europe's economic ties with China are deep, but China "could do a lot to help reduce our perception of risk," Trade Commissioner Valdis Dombrovskis said in a speech delivered at the Tsinghua University in Beijing. REUTERS

