China constantly coerces Japan and Philippines, US envoy to Japan Emanuel says

WASHINGTON - China constantly uses coercion and pressures other countries, including Japan and the Philippines, US Ambassador to Japan Rahm Emanuel said on April 8.

He made the remark at a Centre for Strategic and International Studies event in Washington days before US President Joe Biden hosts Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and Philippines President Ferdinand Marcos Jr for a summit.

Japan's ambassador to the US Shigeo Yamada told the event that Mr Biden and Mr Kishida would discuss cooperation in space, energy, and emerging technologies like AI quantum computing. REUTERS