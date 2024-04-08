China constantly coerces Japan and Philippines, US envoy to Japan Emanuel says

U.S. Ambassador to Japan Rahm Emanuel speaks during an interview with Reuters at the ambassador's residence in Tokyo, Japan, October 30, 2023. REUTERS/Issei Kato/ File photo
WASHINGTON - China constantly uses coercion and pressures other countries, including Japan and the Philippines, US Ambassador to Japan Rahm Emanuel said on April 8.

He made the remark at a Centre for Strategic and International Studies event in Washington days before US President Joe Biden hosts Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and Philippines President Ferdinand Marcos Jr for a summit.

Japan's ambassador to the US Shigeo Yamada told the event that Mr Biden and Mr Kishida would discuss cooperation in space, energy, and emerging technologies like AI quantum computing. REUTERS

