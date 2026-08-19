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China considering summit with Seoul in November, South Korean foreign ministry says

South Korea's Foreign Minister Cho Hyun delivers his statement during a Mekong-South Korea Foreign Ministers' meeting on the sidelines of the 59th Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Foreign Ministers' Meeting in Metro Manila on July 23, 2026. TED ALJIBE/Pool via REUTERS

SEOUL, Aug 19 - Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said on Wednesday that Beijing was "actively considering" a summit between the leaders of South Korea and China at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit in Shenzhen in November, Seoul's Foreign Ministry said.

Wang made the comment at a meeting with South Korean Foreign Minister Cho Hyun during a visit to Seoul, the ministry said in a statement.

Wang also invited Cho to visit China, and Cho accepted the invitation, the ministry said.

The ministers agreed to continue efforts to expand people-to-people exchanges, as the two countries forecast total travel between them to exceed 10 million visits.

They also agreed on cooperation in various sectors including negotiations for service and investment sectors under the South Korea-China free trade agreement, supply-chain stabilisation, cultural exchange, as well as the adoption of Chinese pandas, according to the ministry.

Cho urged China to play a constructive role in bringing North Korea back to dialogue as soon as possible, the ministry said.

Wang said China has been consistent in its policy regarding the Korean Peninsula, adding that he hoped for the peaceful coexistence of the two Koreas. REUTERS