China coal power plant approvals surge, challenging climate pledges

SINGAPORE - China issued approval permits to build coal power capacity equivalent to two large coal power plants per week in 2022, driven in part by surging growth in electricity demand triggered by last year’s heatwave and record drought, a report published on Monday showed.

The jump in approvals, paradoxically, comes as China is dramatically ramping up investment in renewable energy, especially wind and solar, which the government hopes will meet growing energy needs and lead to less coal use.

Approvals were given to build 106 gigawatts (GW) of new capacity - roughly nine times Singapore’s total power generation capacity - the highest number of permit approvals since 2015. The new capacity, if it was all built, would equate to about 106 power plants of 1 GW each, the average size of coal plants.

Coal power capacity starting construction in 2022 totalled 50 GW. This was six times as large as that for the rest of the world combined and was also a more than 50 per cent increase from 2021, said the report.

“Many of these projects had their permits fast-tracked and moved to construction in a matter of months,” said the authors of the report by the Centre for Research on Energy and Clean Air (Crea), an international research organisation registered in Finland with staff across Asia and Europe, and Global Energy Monitor, a non-governmental organisation that tracks global energy projects.

The surge in approvals challenges Chinese President Xi Jinping’s pledge to reduce coal consumption during the 2026–30 period and for the nation to reach net zero emissions by 2060.

China is by far the world’s largest producer and consumer of coal, the single largest source of planet-warming carbon dioxide (CO2). The nation is also the top greenhouse gas polluter and has the world’s largest fleet of coal-fired power plants - so any new additions raise the risk of even greater emissions and air pollution.

For example, a new 1 GW coal plant running at the average utilization rate of Chinese coal plants will emit about 3.2 million tonnes of CO2 per year - about the annual emissions of 695,000 cars.

The average utilization rate of coal plants in China is just over 50 per cent.

Mr Lauri Myllyvirta, lead analyst for Crea, said officials in a number of provinces including Guangdong, Jiangsu, Anhui have been pushing new coal plants to meet electricity needs and support power grids.

“The reason the new power plants are being built is the increase in momentary peak loads. Without investment in electricity storage, solar and wind power don’t do much to ensure that there is sufficient generation capacity available when these peak loads happen,” he told The Straits Times. Grids also needed more investment to improve connections between provinces.

He said last year’s summer heatwave and drought led to a surge in short-term power demand.

“The increase in peak loads combined with the historic drought and heatwave. This led to a drop in hydropower generation during the hottest weeks of the year, when electricity demand for cooling was high,” said Mr Myllyvirta.