China calls for joint counter-terrorism efforts with Pakistan

BEIJING, Jan 7 - China is willing to intensify cooperation with Pakistan in fighting terrorism and telecom crime, Wang Xiaohong, China's public security minister, said in a meeting with Pakistan's interior and counter-narcotics minister in Beijing on Wednesday.

Efforts should be made to "effectively address various risks and challenges, and jointly safeguard the national security and social stability of both countries," Wang said, according to a statement released by his ministry.

Militants in Pakistan have repeatedly attacked Chinese nationals working on Beijing-funded multi-billion-dollar infrastructure projects in the South Asian country. The attacks have become a major source of tension in recent years.

The two sides agreed to establish a quarterly joint security working group and hold annual meetings between interior ministers, Pakistan's interior ministry said in a separate statement on Thursday.

Pakistan's interior minister Mohsin Naqvi said the security of Chinese nationals and Beijing-funded projects was a top priority, adding that Islamabad was setting up a special protection unit in the capital and welcomed Chinese assistance in tackling cybercrime.

The ministers also agreed to expand police training exchanges, improve rapid response mechanisms against terrorism and crime, and enhance cooperation on cybercrime investigations, including the use of Chinese technology, the Pakistani ministry said.

China has been pressing Pakistan to strengthen protections after repeated militant attacks on Chinese engineers and workers involved in projects under Beijing's Belt and Road Initiative. REUTERS