China boosts ‘political trust’ with Vietnam ahead of Biden visit

BEIJING - China sent a senior official to Vietnam to enhance “political trust” between the two countries, ahead of a scheduled visit by United States President Joe Biden designed to boost diplomatic ties between Washington and Hanoi.

Mr Liu Jianchao, the Communist Party of China’s head of the international department, met Vietnam’s ruling Communist Party leader Nguyen Phu Trong, reported China’s official news agency Xinhua.

During his three-day trip, which ends on Wednesday, Mr Liu also had talks with his Vietnam counterpart, and met think-tanks and media in Vietnam, Xinhua said.

Both sides said they agreed to solidify their mutual political trust and enhance cooperation in meeting challenges.

Mr Biden is due in Vietnam on Sunday for a visit that is expected to result in an upgrade in bilateral relations, pulling Vietnam away from the orbit of its larger Asian neighbour.

China and Vietnam have long had close ties but have been at odds over maritime territorial claims in the South China Sea. The US, already Vietnam’s largest export market, is a draw due to potential access to US capital and technology to bolster its economy.

Mr Biden said his Vietnam visit aims to elevate their relationship and make the US a major partner.

He will meet Communist Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong during his trip. REUTERS