China bans imports of sheep, goats from Georgia after virus outbreak

BEIJING - China has blocked imports of sheep, goats and their related products from Georgia due to an outbreak of sheep and goat pox, according to a notice by the General Administration of Customs dated on March 2. REUTERS
