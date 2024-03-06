China bans imports of sheep, goats from Georgia after virus outbreak

Updated
Mar 06, 2024, 12:40 PM
Published
Mar 06, 2024, 12:40 PM

BEIJING - China has blocked imports of sheep, goats and their related products from Georgia due to an outbreak of sheep and goat pox, according to a notice by the General Administration of Customs dated on March 2. REUTERS

