Straitstimes.com header logo

China appoints new civil affairs ministry party chief

Sign up now: Get insights on Asia's fast-moving developments

Minister of Civil Affairs Lu Zhiyuan attends a press conference on the sidelines of the National People's Congress (NPC), in Beijing, China March 7, 2026. REUTERS/Tingshu Wang

Minister of Civil Affairs Lu Zhiyuan attends a press conference on the sidelines of the National People's Congress (NPC), in Beijing, China March 7, 2026. REUTERS/Tingshu Wang

BEIJING, June 30 - Li Changguan has been appointed party chief of China's civil affairs ministry, the ministry's website showed on Tuesday.

• The profile of Lu Zhiyuan, who had been the minister as well as the party chief of the ministry since late 2023, has been removed from its website.

• Lu's removal from the posts have not been previously announced.

• The newly appointed party chief, Li, has been a vice minister at the ministry since 2024. REUTERS

See more on

China

E-paper

Newsletters

Podcasts

RSS Feed

About Us

Terms & Conditions

Personal Data Protection Notice

Need help? Reach us here.

Advertise with us

Download the app

Get unlimited access to exclusive stories and incisive insights from the ST newsroom
Subscribe Placeholder
MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.