China appoints new civil affairs ministry party chief

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Minister of Civil Affairs Lu Zhiyuan attends a press conference on the sidelines of the National People's Congress (NPC), in Beijing, China March 7, 2026. REUTERS/Tingshu Wang

BEIJING, June 30 - Li Changguan has been appointed party chief of China's civil affairs ministry, the ministry's website showed on Tuesday.

• The profile of Lu Zhiyuan, who had been the minister as well as the party chief of the ministry since late 2023, has been removed from its website.

• Lu's removal from the posts have not been previously announced.

• The newly appointed party chief, Li, has been a vice minister at the ministry since 2024. REUTERS