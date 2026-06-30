China appoints new civil affairs ministry party chief
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BEIJING, June 30 - Li Changguan has been appointed party chief of China's civil affairs ministry, the ministry's website showed on Tuesday.
• The profile of Lu Zhiyuan, who had been the minister as well as the party chief of the ministry since late 2023, has been removed from its website.
• Lu's removal from the posts have not been previously announced.
• The newly appointed party chief, Li, has been a vice minister at the ministry since 2024. REUTERS