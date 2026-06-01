China and Brazil should 'jointly fend off' challenges, Beijing says

Sign up now: Get insights on Asia's fast-moving developments

FILE PHOTO: Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi speaks with the media at the U.N. headquarters in New York City, U.S., May 26, 2026. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton/File Photo

BEIJING, June 1 - China and Brazil should "jointly fend off external challenges", Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi told his Brazilian counterpart, Mauro Vieira, during a meeting in Beijing on Monday, according to a statement released by the Chinese ministry.

• Wang: Countries should work together to "bring greater and much-needed certainty"

• Wang: China and Brazil should use multilateral mechanisms including U.N. and BRICS, to promote "more just and equitable global governance"

• In-depth exchanges produced "broad consensus", official Chinese summary says REUTERS