China and Brazil should 'jointly fend off' challenges, Beijing says
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BEIJING, June 1 - China and Brazil should "jointly fend off external challenges", Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi told his Brazilian counterpart, Mauro Vieira, during a meeting in Beijing on Monday, according to a statement released by the Chinese ministry.
• Wang: Countries should work together to "bring greater and much-needed certainty"
• Wang: China and Brazil should use multilateral mechanisms including U.N. and BRICS, to promote "more just and equitable global governance"
• In-depth exchanges produced "broad consensus", official Chinese summary says REUTERS