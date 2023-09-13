China, Airbus among potential losers from boosted US-Vietnam ties

HANOI – The United States and Vietnam agreed on Sunday to upgrade their diplomatic relations in a historic step for the two former foes, paving the way for business deals and possible new investment. But for every winner there is often a loser.

These nations, companies and groups are unlikely to benefit from closer relations between Washington and Hanoi:

China

Vietnam has been careful to stress that its elevated ties with Washington would not upset relations with Beijing, fearing a backlash from China.

But Washington's elevation to the same tier as Beijing in Vietnam's ranking will inevitably have an impact on China.

Beijing could lose business deals, especially in the semiconductors field, where Washington pledged to boost Vietnam's industry with the explicit goal of reducing the sector's exposure to China-related risks.

"China believes that the development of bilateral relations between countries cannot target third parties," China's foreign affairs ministry spokesperson Mao Ning said on Monday, urging the US to "abandon hegemony and Cold War thinking".

Russia

Vietnam is a close partner of Russia and one of the top importers of its weapons, which are estimated to comprise about 80 per cent of the Southeast Asian country's arsenal.

The White House had no new arms deals to announce, but the new ties may facilitate future supplies from the U.S. or its partners.

That would inevitably reduce Vietnam's reliance on Russian gear, although Hanoi is currently negotiating a new possible arms deal with Moscow.

Airbus

During US President Joe Biden's visit to Hanoi, US planemaker Boeing agreed to sell 50 of its 737 MAX jets to flag carrier Vietnam Airlines.

The Vietnamese company currently operates narrowbody jets from Airbus, Boeing's direct rival.

The deal marked what is known in the industry as a "flip" — when either Boeing or Airbus poach a customer from each other, especially in the ultra-competitive narrowbody market.