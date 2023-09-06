Chevron LNG workers in Australia to pause strike action until Friday

SYDNEY - Workers at Chevron's liquefied natural gas facilities in Australia will pause strike action originally planned for Thursday for just over 24 hours, according to two union representatives, who declined to be identified.

Chevron confirmed the pause in an emailed statement minutes later and said unions had advised industrial action would be delayed until 6.00am local time on Friday (2200 GMT on Thursday).

Industrial action had been scheduled to begin at 1.00am local time on Thursday (1700 GMT).

The reason for the pause in strike action was not immediately clear.

Unions and Chevron have been participating in mediation talks hosted by the Fair Work Commission, Australia's industrial umpire, all this week. REUTERS