Chatbots, AI news readers: Asia embraces automation despite job loss fears

MANILA – Indian entrepreneur Suumit Shah took to Twitter in July to describe his experience with generative artificial intelligence: “We had to lay off 90 per cent of our support team because of this AI chatbot. Tough? Yes. Necessary? Absolutely.”

With the chatbot, queries to his e-commerce site dukaan.com took just over three minutes to resolve from more than two hours earlier, and customer support costs fell by about 85 per cent, said Mr Shah, the chief executive.

Mr Shah’s tweet, which has had more than 2.6 million views, drew mixed responses, with some congratulating him for embracing the technology and getting good results, while others berated him as “heartless” for laying off nearly 30 employees.

“It’s not me who is going to decide the fate of hundreds of thousands of people employed in areas where generative AI is being deployed; it’s up to them to see how AI is changing their jobs and learn, as not all employers have the resources to train employees,” he told Reuters.

Generative AI has been widely hailed as the next big growth driver in technology. The launch of San Francisco-based OpenAI’s ChatGPT chatbot to the public in November set off a global frenzy, with more than one million downloads in the first week.

Since then, the AI-based tool and image-generating tools such as Midjourney have been incorporated in education, marketing, customer service, online search and content creation, with users touting greater efficiency and reduced costs.

But lawmakers and some tech experts in Asia have warned of a lack of regulation to prevent misuse, the risk of privacy violations and misinformation, and the potential for income inequality as certain types of jobs are automated faster than others.

“Unequal access to AI tools can worsen socioeconomic disparities, favouring those with greater resources and leaving marginalised communities behind,” said Mr Kazim Rizvi, founding director of The Dialogue, a policy think-tank in Delhi.

“This imbalance can lead to a concentration of power and influence in the hands of a few, while others are left behind without the means to participate fully in the AI-driven economy,” he said.

Asian nations have been slow to regulate AI or introduce ethical frameworks, lagging behind the United States’ AI Bill of Rights that offers guidelines for the responsible design and use of AI, and the European Union’s proposed AI Act that imposes tough standards.

Skewed datasets

About 18 per cent of work globally could be automated by AI, and 300 million full-time jobs could be lost to generative AI, according to Goldman Sachs, which estimates that AI could eventually increase annual global GDP by 7 per cent.

While fewer jobs in emerging markets are exposed to automation than developed markets, more than 10 per cent of jobs in India and nearly a fifth in the Philippines could be lost to AI, Goldman Sachs said in the report earlier this year.

In China, AI-generated models are fast replacing human models in fashion catalogues and on shopping websites. An AI-generated model even featured on the cover of Vogue Singapore’s March issue, pitched as “fashion meets the AI revolution”.