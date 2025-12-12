Cathay passenger tries to open aircraft door mid-flight from Boston to Hong Kong

Sign up now: Get insights on Asia's fast-moving developments

HONG KONG – Cathay Pacific said on Dec 12 that a passenger on flight CX811 ‍from ​Boston to Hong Kong tried ‍to open an aircraft door mid-flight on Dec ​10.

The ​airline said no passengers or crew were injured and the flight landed safely early on ‍ Dec 11 . The incident is now being handled by ​the city’s police ⁠force.

Hong Kong’s police department did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

“Our cabin crew immediately ​attended to the situation, inspected the door to ensure it ‌was securely closed, and ​reported the incident to the relevant authorities and the police,” Cathay said.

“The case has been handed over to the police for investigation. At Cathay, the safety of our customers and ‍crew guides every decision we make.”

The South ​China Morning Post identified the passenger as a 20-year-old ​mainland Chinese man. Reuters was ‌not able to independently verify the passenger’s identity. REUTERS