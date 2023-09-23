Cane-wielding mother in Malaysia forces son to jog while trailing behind him on motorbike

A Malaysian mother is hell-bent on making his son exercise.

In a video was posted four days ago by TikTok user Farhin Jeffry, a cane-wielding mother is seen riding a red motorcycle alongside her teenage son, who is jogging on the pavement with a towel in his hand.

“Be strong brother. Life is as hard as the cane that your mother carries,” the video caption says.

Taken from inside a car, the clip has since gone viral with over 970,000 views, and over 82,000 likes.

The mother has received mostly positive comments from other TikTok users.

Some commended her for not giving up on her son. Others said she is doing the right thing by forcing her son to get in shape.

One user said in Malay: “Lucky boy. Wish my mother forced me to run like that when I was younger. If she had, I wouldn’t be fat now.”

Another user said the boy is going to thank his mother for “pushing you this hard”.

“So nice to see his mom supporting him. Makes me want to cry watching this video,” said another user.