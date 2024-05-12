Canadian police arrest 4th man for murder of Sikh leader Nijjar

This comes after (from left) Karanpreet Singh, Kamalpreet Singh and Karan Brar were previously charged with first-degree murder over the death of Sikh separatist leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar in 2023. PHOTO: AFP
Sikh separatist leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar was shot dead in June 2023 outside a Sikh temple in a Vancouver suburb. PHOTO: REUTERS
Updated
May 12, 2024, 08:47 AM
Published
May 12, 2024, 07:47 AM

TORONTO - A fourth person has been arrested and charged with the murder of Sikh separatist leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar last year, Canadian police said on May 11, in a case that strained diplomatic relations with India.

Canadian police earlier this month arrested and charged three Indian men in the city of Edmonton in Alberta and said they were probing whether the men had ties to the Indian government.

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) announced May 11 that Amandeep Singh, 22, has been charged with first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit murder in Nijjar's killing.

Singh, an Indian national who resided in Brampton, Surrey and Abbotsford, was already in custody for unrelated firearms charges out of Peel, Ontario, IHIT said.

Nijjar, 45, was shot dead in June 2023 outside a Sikh temple in Surrey, a Vancouver suburb with a large Sikh population. A few months later, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau cited what he said was evidence of potential Indian government involvement, prompting a diplomatic crisis with New Delhi.

Nijjar was a Canadian citizen campaigning for the creation of Khalistan, an independent Sikh homeland carved out of India. The presence of Sikh separatist groups in Canada has long frustrated New Delhi, which had labeled Nijjar a "terrorist". REUTERS

More On This Topic
Three men accused in Canadian Sikh leader’s death appear in court
Canada PM hails ‘rule of law’ after arrests in Sikh separatist murder

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 066/10/2023. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2024 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top