Canadian PM invited to attend European Political Community summit in May

April 28 - Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney has been invited to attend next month's summit of the European Political Community (EPC) in Armenia, European Council President Antonio Costa said on Tuesday, adding that this marked the first time that a non-European country was taking part in the event.

• "Europe and Canada are more than just like-minded partners - together we are building a global alliance to defend peace, shared prosperity and multilateralism," wrote Costa on X.

• The European Political Community, whose forthcoming meeting is due on May 4 in Armenia, is a gathering of nearly 50 heads of state and government, including from the EU-27, Britain, Norway, Switzerland and Ukraine.

• Canada has been looking to strengthen its trade ties with Europe in light of persistent tensions with the administration of U.S. President Donald Trump. REUTERS